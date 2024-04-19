Photos: Disneyland Gears Up For Next Celebration With Installation of Additional Pixar Fest Decor

With the return of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort just around the corner, more and more decor and fun scenic items for the festival are now popping up throughout the destination to help celebrate all things Pixar Animation Studios.

Visible work is being done in the Esplanade of the resort, with what appears to be a large-scale Pixar Ball that will be featured between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

While the work continues, construction walls feature the Pixar Fest logo and a fun design flourish featuring a stylized version of the Toy Story aliens peeking behind a curtain.

Over on Main Street USA at Disneyland, guests are noticing some incoming landscaping changes to some of the planters.

Especially at the top of Town Square. Normally playing host to a Christmas Tree or large pumpkin during other celebrations at the park, this area will now feature a stylized sculpture featuring many stylized characters from the catalog of Pixar Animation Studios films.

While many pieces of decor and merchandise items can be seen now, Pixar Fest officially returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26 through Aug. 4, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond. From the aforementioned colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney District will have a Pixar twist of friendly fun for a limited time.

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, is set to debut at Disney California Adventure, and at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes. During the celebration, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red and more.