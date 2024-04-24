Photos: “Shorts Stop” Drive-In at Club Pixar During Daytime At Disney’s California Adventure

The “Shorts Stop” Drive-In Theater featured at Club Pixar during the Disneyland Resort’s Pixar Fest is ready to start hosting guests when the lights go down at Disney California Adventure.

Club Pixar is reminiscent of Glow Fest, ElecTRONica, and Mad T Party, adding a kinetic nighttime experience to Hollywood Land for guests.

The current set-up features convertible car seats to give the true drive-in experience facing the screen where an ever constant stream of Pixar shorts will air.

Also, around the screen are games for guests to enjoy, along with some cute new photo backdrops.

We can’t wait to see how the area will shine at night!

