Photos: Colorful Pixar Fest Banners Adorn the Lampposts of Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort continues to prepare for the return of Pixar Fest next week with new banners and decorations installed along Main Street U.S.A.

Each banner is adorned to a lamppost along the street, with the banner itself featuring a gradient of the iconic Pixar colors. At the top, a medallion features stylized versions of various Pixar characters, from early classics like Toy Story and Monsters Inc., to modern features such as Coco and Elemental.

A festival marquee is also set to be installed within Town Square, which is sure to become a popular photo spot for guests.

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, 2024, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.

From colorful décor and themed menu items to commemorative merchandise, the Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and Downtown Disney

This festival of friendship is highlighted by heartwarming entertainment featuring Pixar stories. An all-new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” Disney California Adventure

Over at Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” returns with some all-new scenes.

Pixar fans can dance the day away over at Disneyland Pixar Pals Playtime Party

Hollywood Land will come to life at night during Pixar Fest with Club Pixar

During Pixar Fest, guests may encounter new characters such as Ember and Wade from Elemental Turning Red