New Concept Art Released For Disneyland’s Pixar Fest

Disney has released new concept art for their upcoming Pixar Fest celebration.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog posted Disneyland Resort

The new concept art reveals the festival marquee at the start of Main Street U.S.A.

Including characters, architectural flourishes reminiscent of the upcoming Pixar Place Hotel lobby, and bright, colorful flowers.

This new piece of concept art joins the already released Turning Red unit concept that will join “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” at Disney California Adventure

The blog also hinted that Ember & Wade from Elemental

Pixar Fest will take place at Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th.

More Disneyland News: