New Concept Art Released For Disneyland’s Pixar Fest

Disney has released new concept art for their upcoming Pixar Fest celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog posted a list of things to look forward to from Disney Experiences this year, and within that, revealed a new bit of concept art for the upcoming Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort.
- The new concept art reveals the festival marquee at the start of Main Street U.S.A.
- Including characters, architectural flourishes reminiscent of the upcoming Pixar Place Hotel lobby, and bright, colorful flowers.
- This new piece of concept art joins the already released Turning Red unit concept that will join “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” at Disney California Adventure.
- The blog also hinted that Ember & Wade from Elemental might be joining the celebration!
- Pixar Fest will take place at Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th.
