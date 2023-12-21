2024 Return Dates for “Mickey’s Mix Magic” and “Wondrous Journeys” Announced for Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort has announced 2024 return dates for two nighttime spectaculars: “Mickey’s Mix Magic” and “Wondrous Journeys.”

  • Disneyland is bringing back two of its previous nighttime spectaculars to perform early next year.
  • First, Mickey’s Mix Magic will return on January 8th and run through March 21st. It will also perform from April 15th through the 25th.
  • The show includes projections, lighting effects, lasers, and a variety of Disney songs.
  • As in previous years, Mickey’s Mix Magic will only include fireworks on select evenings.

  • In between those residencies, a special return presentation of Wondrous Journeys will perform from March 22nd through April 14th.
  • Created for the Disney100 celebration, the show includes references to the history and creations of Walt Disney Animation Studios.
  • Wondrous Journeys includes projections on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America.

  • Both of these shows arrive before the return of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular on April 26th.
  • These are also just a few of the many new and returning entertainment offerings announced for the Disneyland Resort in 2024.
  • In fact, this morning, the Resort also announced that Magic Happens would once again step off on February 2nd, 2024.

More Disneyland 2024 News:

