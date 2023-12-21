2024 Return Dates for “Mickey’s Mix Magic” and “Wondrous Journeys” Announced for Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort has announced 2024 return dates for two nighttime spectaculars: “Mickey’s Mix Magic” and “Wondrous Journeys.”

What’s Happening:

Disneyland is bringing back two of its previous nighttime spectaculars to perform early next year.

First, Mickey’s Mix Magic will return on January 8th and run through March 21st. It will also perform from April 15th through the 25th.

The show includes projections, lighting effects, lasers, and a variety of Disney songs.

As in previous years, Mickey’s Mix Magic will only include fireworks on select evenings.

In between those residencies, a special return presentation of Wondrous Journeys will perform from March 22nd through April 14th.

Created for the Disney100 celebration, the show includes references to the history and creations of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Wondrous Journeys includes projections on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “ it’s a small world

Both of these shows arrive before the return of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular on April 26th.

These are also just a few of the many new and returning entertainment offerings announced for the Disneyland Resort in 2024.

In fact, this morning, the Resort also announced that Magic Happens would once again step off on February 2nd, 2024

