“Magic Happens” Returning to Disneyland February 2, 2024

Disneyland’s popular daytime parade “Magic Happens” will make its return early next year.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, The Disneyland Resort announced that Magic Happens will return on February 2nd.
- This daytime parade includes “moments of magic” from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films along with stunning floats, artistic costumes, and an energetic score.
- Magic Happens is just one of several returning entertainment offerings, with Disney also just revealing performance dates for Mickey’s Mix Magic and Wondrous Journeys.
- Additionally, Fantastmic! is slated for a May 2024 comeback.
More Disneyland 2024 News: