“Magic Happens” Returning to Disneyland February 2, 2024

Disneyland’s popular daytime parade “Magic Happens” will make its return early next year.

What’s Happening:

This morning, The Disneyland Resort

This daytime parade includes “moments of magic” from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films along with stunning floats, artistic costumes, and an energetic score.

Magic Happens is just one of several returning entertainment offerings, with Disney also just revealing performance dates for Mickey’s Mix Magic and Wondrous Journeys

Additionally, Fantastmic! is slated for a May 2024 comeback

