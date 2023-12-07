Special Offers Revealed For Early 2024 Stays at The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Guests planning to visit the Disneyland early next year can take advantage of some special offers for stays at the hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

A new offer for the hotels of the Disneyland Resort will allow guests to save up to 20% on Sunday to Thursday night stays at a Disneyland Resort hotel from January 15 through March 7, 2024. (Subject to availability and restrictions)

Guests can xplore savings at these Disneyland Resort hotels—on Standard and Premium room types: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa



Save up to 20%

Disneyland Hotel

Save up to 15%

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Save up to 15%

Guests can book these special offers now through March 7, 2024, and travel must be completed by March 8, 2024.

If a guest wants to create a vacation package, they can also add theme park tickets and park reservations to this room offer.

These offers can be booked now and are valid for Travel Sunday to Thursday nights from January 15 through March 7, 2024; travel must be completed by March 8, 2024.

Another offer is exclusive for Disney Visa Cardmembers, and they can save up to 25% on 4-night stays or longer at a Disneyland Resort hotel from January 15 through March 7, 2024 (Subject to availability and restrictions).

Save up to 25% at these Disneyland Resort hotels—valid on Standard and Premium room types: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Visa Cardmembers can Book now through March 4, 2024, and travel must be completed by March 8, 2024.

Similar to the offer above, Disney Visa Cardmembers can add theme park tickets and park reservations to this room offer.

Guests can book now through March 4, 2024, and the offer is valid for select stays at a Disneyland Resort hotel from January 15 through March 7, 2024. Subject to availability and restrictions. Travel must be completed by March 8, 2024.

Staying at one of these Disneyland Resort hotels makes it easy and convenient to experience exciting things at both parks – the original Disneyland and Disney California Adventure