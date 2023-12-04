Recapping All 2024 Announcements from the Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort made a slew of announcements today showcasing what’s coming to the Resort in 2024. As quite a few announcements were made, we’ve conveniently gathered them all together in this post. For more information, simply click on each story to be directed to our individual articles on each subject.

Lunar New Year Celebration Returning January 23rd–February 18th

A tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions, this multicultural celebration rings in the Year of the Dragon with Asian-inspired food and beverages, vibrant décor and Mushu leading the way in “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession.”

Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Days Returning in February

Celebrate Gospel and Anaheim Ducks Day are both returning in February, with the latter expanding into a 2-day event.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Returning March 1st-April 22nd

The gastronomic extravaganza serves up creative foods and beverages, cooking demonstrations and family friendly entertainment inspired by the diverse cultures and cuisines of the Golden State.

The popular attraction, Soarin’ Over California also returns for a limited time

Pixar Fest Returning in April 2024 with New Daytime Parade

Pixar Fest returns to the Disneyland Resort from April 26th through August 4th, bringing guests together for a celebration of friendship and beyond.

In addition to colorful décor and themed menu items, Pixar Fest will also see the debut of an all-new daytime parade at Disney California Adventure “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!”, as well as the return of “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” at Disneyland Park, with some all-new scenes.

Season of the Force to Bring New Scenes to Star Tours

Season of the Force is set to return to Disneyland Park from April 5th through June 2nd, bringing with it the return of Hyperspace Mountain

Debuting during the celebration, guests can embark on new adventures aboard Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

“Galactic Music” to Play in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge During Fireworks

Beginning with the debut of Season of the Force, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Iconic Peter Pan Scene Returning to “Fantasmic!” in May

Beginning May 24th, the nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!” will once again illuminate the Rivers of America at Disneyland Park, featuring new special effects, a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent, plus the return of the iconic Peter Pan scene.

Disneyland After Dark Events Set to Return in 2024

From January through June, Disneyland Park will host four themed soirées packed with unique entertainment, rare character encounters and distinctive menus of sweet treats and savory snacks.

Paseo, Céntrico and Din Tai Fung Opening in 2024 at Downtown Disney

The evolution of the Downtown Disney District continues to take shape with the openings of Paseo and Céntrico, serving Mexican cuisine by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, and Din Tai Fung, a world-renowned Chinese restaurant known for its soup dumplings and noodles.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off Earlier Than Ever Before

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort will run for longer than ever before in 2024, kicking off on August 23rd and running through October 31st.

Wicked fun for all ages, this spellbinding season transforms the resort with autumn décor, characters dressed in hauntingly haute Halloween outfits and uniquely themed attractions.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort to Kick Off on November 15th

Beginning November 15th, family and friends can celebrate the season with the lively Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure, plus seasonal overlays on beloved attractions, cherished holiday spectaculars and dazzling wintry décor throughout the resort.