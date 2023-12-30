Video: The Most Anticipated Disney Content and Experiences of 2024 As Voted By Laughing Place Staff

As we are mere hours away from the rolling over of the annual odometer, turning 2023 into 2024, the crew here at LaughingPlace.com were asked what we were most excited for in the Disney universe in the coming year. Here’s what we came up with!

24. Din Tai Fung at the Disneyland Resort

The addition of Din Tai Fung to Downtown Disney was announced back in April 2022. The world-renowned restaurant will join the district to offer guests their soup dumplings hand crafted right on site. This family-run restaurant will bring flavorful Chinese cuisine to Downtown Disney, where guests can enjoy dishes served family style in a creative space near a new lawn pavilion. The slated 2024 opening was officially revealed earlier this month.

The Lion King live-action prequel is in development with an inspired take that revisits the iconic characters. Barry Jenkins, director of the Oscar-winning Moonlight, is set to helm the film. Hans Zimmer (whose long association with The Lion King goes back to the 1994 original), Pharrell Williams and Nicholas Britell will deliver the music for the film that is set to arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024.

22. Alien TV Series – FX Hulu

The new Alien series, executive produced by Ridley Scott, is set in a time period before Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley and is the first story in the franchise that takes place on Earth, roughly 70 years in the future. Specific plot and character details are still not known at this time, except for the fact that the series will take place on Earth in the not-too-distant future. Much of the cast has already been announced for the series, and you can check that out here.

21. Eyes of Wakanda – Disney+

Eyes of Wakanda is a new animated series based on the home and characters of Black Panther and will focus on warriors from Wakanda's past traveling the world to recover dangerous vibranium artifacts. Eyes of Wakanda was announced during a special screening of two new episodes from Marvel's What If…?, but we haven't been given much information regarding the new Eyes of Wakanda series, aside from the synopsis: “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”

20. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 20th Century Studios

A new entry in the studio’s global, epic franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will open exclusively in theaters nationwide May 24, 2024. Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

19. Pixar Place Hotel – Disneyland Resort

Though guests staying at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel are seeing parts of this radical renovation, the transformation into Pixar Place Hotel is set to be officially complete on January 30th, 2024. Pixar Place Hotel will evoke the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process. Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the art and decor will highlight vibrant Pixar stories, revealing some never-before-seen artwork.

There will be whimsical nods to the iconic animation studio throughout these comfortable and contemporary accommodations, and some of the art was even created by Pixar Animation Studios artists especially for Pixar Place Hotel.

18. Untitled Alien Movie – 20th Century Studios

In this ninth entry in the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The film is slated for release in August of 2024.

17. Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration – Disney California Adventure

Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration of all things Pixar, will return to the Disneyland Resort in April, and with it will come a new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” The new parade will debut at Disney’s California Adventure park, and we don’t know much yet, but In the parade, a real-life version of the 4*Town boy band and the red panda version of Mei Lee from Turning Red will be featured on their own parade float somewhere in the new entertainment offering.

16. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Final Season – Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of Clone Force 99, or “the Bad Batch” (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War, Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. The end of Season 2 saw the death of team member Tech and the capture of Omega — along with the revelation that she has a sister. Fans will get to see how the rest of the story of The Bad Batch will play out when Season 3 arrives on Disney+ in 2024.

Formerly titled “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer.

Launching in just a few days on January 9th, 2024, The Echo series tells the origin story of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

13. New Star Tours Destination – Disney Parks

During the “A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” panel at Destination D23 this year, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed that the hit Star Wars series, Ahsoka will become a part of Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park in California and Disneyland Paris, beginning next spring. The new destination will arrive at Disneyland during the park’s Season of the Force event on April 5th, but specific dates have not been revealed for the other parks aside from “Spring.”

12. The Little Mermaid A Musical Adventure – Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, a fully reimagined theatrical production inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic The Little Mermaid, will debut in the newly refreshed Animation Courtyard theater in fall 2024. Disney Live Entertainment has been dreaming up innovative ways to bring new life to the beloved story of Ariel’s journey to be part of the human world. When it opens, the show will feature stunning new set pieces, cutting-edge effects, and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her.

X-Men '97 is an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer. Originally set to debut in the fall of 2023, the series has been pushed back and is expected relatively early on in the new year, though no specific date has been announced at this time.

10. Deadpool 3 – Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson for Deadpool 3 which will also feature role reprisals for Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus) and Rob Delaney (Peter) among others. Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds. It is currently expected to arrive in theaters on July 26th.

9. Star Wars: The Acolyte – Disney+

Described as a mystery thriller, Star Wars: The Acolyte is set about 50 years prior to Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era, a time rife with shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

8. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries – Disney+

The series was originally announced as “Agatha: House of Harkness,” before being renamed to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” and then finally settling on the current name, sees Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two. The series, having been delayed, is now set to arrive somewhere closer to Halloween in 2024.

7. Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios

Set to arrive in theaters on June 14th, Pixar Animation Studios’ Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

6. Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point – Disney Cruise Line

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disney’s celebration of The Bahamas and its newest, one-of-a-kind island retreat located on the island of Eleuthera, will welcome families with breathtaking natural beauty combined with the magic of Bahamian storytelling and artistry. Purposefully designed to be a unique fusion of Bahamian culture and Disney experiences, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will feature Bahamian art and music paired with signature Disney entertainment, sweeping architecture inspired by Bahamian natural wonders brought to life by Disney Imagineers and opportunities to explore Eleuthera through unique port adventures.

Announced last May, the Star Wars series is set to star Jude Law and will be directed by Jon Watts with writing done by Christopher Ford. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to take place in the same timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, telling a story about a group of kids who are about ten years old who get lost in the Star Wars universe. The director also noted that although the show will have four kids as its stars, “it’s not a kids show.”

4. D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – Anaheim, CA

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is set for the summer of 2024, and more than just the D23 Expo, the event will once again be taking over the Anaheim Convention Center, and it will also apparently feature elements and activations across the city. This will include nightly events at the Honda Center, which is home to the Anaheim Ducks. Additionally, on August 8th, D23 will host an event at Disneyland and, earlier in the week, they’ll take fans to Angels Stadium. More details are expected as the event gets closer.

3. Fantasy Springs – Tokyo DisneySea

Fantasy Springs, the eighth themed port at Tokyo DisneySea Park, will open on June 6, 2024. The new port will consist of three areas inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios films: Frozen Kingdom (the Frozen-themed area), Rapunzel’s Forest (the Tangled-themed area) and Peter Pan’s Never Land (the Peter Pan-themed area), as well as an all-new Disney hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel – which allows guests to relax in a calming setting, adorned with motifs of the flora and fauna of Fantasy Springs. Themed to magical springs that lead to a world of Disney fantasy, this new themed port will be the only one of its kind in the world.

2. Disney Treasure – Disney Cruise Line

With the debut of new venues and reimagined familiar spaces, Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, will bring captivating stories from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar and Disney Parks adventures to life like never before. The spaces onboard the Disney Treasure will invite guests to step into colorful plazas in Mexico, navigate the many winding rivers of the world, dive below the ocean’s surface and more.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

The new attraction’s story will pick up right where The Princess and the Frog left off. At the end of the film, Princess Tiana realizes her lifelong dream when she opens her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace. The story picks up during Carnival season, when Tiana is hosting a party for the people of New Orleans. She discovers her celebration is missing a key ingredient and needs our help to find it. On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party. The attraction, replacing the iconic Splash Mountain, will get a whole new look and feel. Plus, Imagineers are blending tried-and-true techniques with the latest technology to make this feel like an entirely new attraction. Additionally, it was announced that talented voices from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is slated to open at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in late 2024.