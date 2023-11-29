FX Rounds Out Cast of “Alien” Prequel Series with Six New Additions

The cast of FX’s upcoming prequel series to Alien continues to grow. The network has reportedly added six new members to the cast, according to Variety.
- FX has added six new actors to the cast of Noah Hawley’s Alien series:
- Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola)
- Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses)
- Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds)
- Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education)
- Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3)
- Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends)
- The join a cast that also recently added David Rysdahl and Timothy Olyphant and already included:
- Sydney Chandler
- Alex Lawther
- Essie Davis
- Samuel Blenkin
- Adarsh Gourav
- Plot and character details are still not known at this time, except for the fact that the series will take place on Earth in the not-too-distant future.
More on the new Alien series:
- The new Alien series, executive produced by Ridley Scott, is set in a time period before Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley and is the first story in the franchise that takes place on Earth, roughly 70 years in the future.
- Production began in Thailand July 19, four days after the start of the actors' strike, continuing for more than a month thereafter, only with members of the cast affiliated with British trade union Equity. All scripts had been completed prior to the May kickoff of the WGA strike, and production is expected to resume in Bangkok as soon as January.