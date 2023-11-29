FX Rounds Out Cast of “Alien” Prequel Series with Six New Additions

The cast of FX’s upcoming prequel series to Alien continues to grow. The network has reportedly added six new members to the cast, according to Variety.

FX has added six new actors to the cast of Noah Hawley’s Alien series: Babou Ceesay ( Guerrilla, Damilola ) Jonathan Ajayi ( Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses ) Erana James ( Uproar, The Wilds ) Lily Newmark ( Pin Cushion, Sex Education ) Diêm Camille ( Washington Black, Alex Rider 3 ) Adrian Edmondson ( War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends )

series: The join a cast that also recently added David Rysdahl Timothy Olyphant Sydney Chandler Alex Lawther Essie Davis Samuel Blenkin Adarsh Gourav

Plot and character details are still not known at this time, except for the fact that the series will take place on Earth in the not-too-distant future.

More on the new Alien series: