Disneyland Announces Returning Entertainment Favorites in 2024

Disneyland has announced the return of many beloved entertainment offerings in early 2024.

What’s Returning:

Disneyland has just announced return dates for fan-favorite parades and shows coming back to the Disneyland Resort

“ Magic Happens

Prior to the return of “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” on April 26th as a part of Pixar Fest, two other nighttime shows will take over Disneyland.

“Mickey’s Mix Magic” will shine bright under the moonlight from January 8th-March 21st, and April 21st-25th. The show will be enhanced with fireworks on select evenings.

“Wondrous Journeys” will return for a limited presentation in the spring, performing nightly with fireworks from March 22nd-April 14th.

The brand-new “Better Together – A Pixar Pals Celebration!” will parade through Disney California Adventure

“ Fantasmic! with Peter Pan in tow

Joining Current Offerings:

Storytelling at the Royal Theatre: Renaissance men Messieurs Smythe and Jones, with the assistance of some fellow villagers and the audience, bring the tales of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Tangled” to life with music, whimsy and humor.

The melodic sounds of the Disneyland Band, the Dapper Dans quartet, and the Straw Hatters are all on display on Main Street, U.S.A.

In New Orleans Square, the toe-tapping performances star the Bootstrappers and the Jambalaya Jazz Band.

Special and seasonal nighttime spectaculars: During seasonal celebrations and special events, guests can experience specially themed nighttime spectaculars, such as “Halloween Screams” and “Believe… in Holiday Magic.”

“Disney Junior Dance Party!”: Mickey Mouse is joined by favorite Disney Junior characters, including Doc McStuffins and Vampirina.

“The Amazing Spider-Man!”: Throughout the day, guests have the chance to witness Spider-Man swing into action high above Avengers Campus with gravity-defying, acrobatic feats never before seen in a Disney park.

“Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje”: Recruits at Avengers Campus are invited to join Black Panther’s loyal bodyguards, the Dora Milaje, in training sessions in the courtyard near Avengers Headquarters.

“Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts”: Doctor Strange steps forth through an inter-dimensional portal to engage guests with illusions, sorcery and tales to astonish from his collection of mysterious relics.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!”: Star Lord and Gamora lead a groovy dance party set to rock and roll classics from Peter Quill’s beloved boom box.

The swinging jazz combo Five & Dime delivers pizzazz and razzmatazz to Buena Vista Street.

During “Operation: Playtime!”, the Green Army Patrol from Pixar’s “Toy Story” convoy the park.

Plus, the Hollywood Backlot Stage and Paradise Garden Bandstand often host live musical acts.

Special seasonal entertainment: Disney California Adventure offers a variety of special entertainment during seasonal festivals, including Lunar New Year, the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival and Disney Festival of Holidays.