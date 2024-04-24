Pixar Fest Ribbon Display Added To Disneyland Esplanade…Then Removed

A new ribbon display was placed in the Disneyland Resort Esplanade for Pixar Fest…then promptly removed the same day.

What’s Happening:

A new ribbon display adorned the Disneyland Esplanade this morning to kickstart Pixar Fest.

However, hours later, the ribbon display was completely removed.

The decision was swift, as the removal occurred during park hours, with the area having to be blocked off for guests traveling through the esplanade.

It's unclear why they were removed — whether due to aesthetics, security concerns, or otherwise. However, while they were up, fans on social media had mixed reactions to the displays.

With this being the opening days of the festival, it will be interesting to see if the display returns in one form or another.

