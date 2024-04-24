Pixar Fest Ribbon Display Added To Disneyland Esplanade…Then Removed

A new ribbon display was placed in the Disneyland Resort Esplanade for Pixar Fest…then promptly removed the same day.
What's Happening:
- A new ribbon display adorned the Disneyland Esplanade this morning to kickstart Pixar Fest.
- However, hours later, the ribbon display was completely removed.
- The decision was swift, as the removal occurred during park hours, with the area having to be blocked off for guests traveling through the esplanade.
- It's unclear why they were removed — whether due to aesthetics, security concerns, or otherwise. However, while they were up, fans on social media had mixed reactions to the displays.
- With this being the opening days of the festival, it will be interesting to see if the display returns in one form or another.
