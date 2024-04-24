New Pixar Characters Debut at Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

New characters have debuted for meet and greets as a part of Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

The stars of Luca and Elemental have made their debut meet and greet appearances as a part of Pixar Fest.

and have made their debut meet and greet appearances as a part of Pixar Fest. We were invited to meet the pairs as a part of the Pixar Fest kickoff.

The characters will be available to see at Disney California Adventure

Luca and Alberto will join guests on land (after showing off their sea legs in Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration ) for the first time.

) for the first time. Also making their debut are Ember and Wade from Elemental…maybe you can ask them to play the crying game!

