New Pixar Characters Debut at Disneyland Resort for Pixar Fest

New characters have debuted for meet and greets as a part of Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • The stars of Luca and Elemental have made their debut meet and greet appearances as a part of Pixar Fest.
  • We were invited to meet the pairs as a part of the Pixar Fest kickoff.
  • The characters will be available to see at Disney California Adventure, but will also appear at the “Pixar Pals Playtime Party” at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park.

  • Luca and Alberto will join guests on land (after showing off their sea legs in Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration) for the first time.
  • Also making their debut are Ember and Wade from Elemental…maybe you can ask them to play the crying game!

