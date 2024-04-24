Photos: Club Pixar Shines Bright During Pixar Fest

Club Pixar has lit up for the first time over in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure as a part of Pixar Fest.

The area, while available during the day, is set to light up nightly with photo ops, games, the “Shorts Stop” Drive-In, and live entertainment.

The vibe is neon-heavy, with many adorable character signs filling the area.

The stage will feature DJs and dancers throughout the night, getting you movin’ and groovin’ to your favorite Pixar tunes.

Club Pixar is a fun addition to Pixar Fest and can be found at Disney California Adventure through August 4th.

