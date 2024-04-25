6 Things to Look Out For at Pixar Fest 2024

Pixar Fest kicks off tomorrow, April 26th, at the Disneyland Resort. We’ve been on an Emotional Whirlwind through a media preview event, and while we’ve covered a lot of items, we wanted to share a few more fun facts that we learned about this year’s event. Here are 6 things you probably didn’t know.

ASL Choreography in “Better Together”

If you’re fluent in American Sign Language, you might notice the choreography in the new parade Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! conveys the lyrics of the new song! When the dancers motion on the lyrics “You, me, better together,” they’re signing those same words!

New Costumes for Mr. and Mrs. Incredible

Some brand-new Pixar pals have joined this year’s Pixar Fest from some of the newest films, Luca and Elemental. But Dug from Up isn’t the only returning character with a twist (he talks!). Mr. and Mrs. Incredible will be on hand to celebrate Pixar Fest, available for the first time in their Incredibles 2 costumes, which were both inspired by the prologue of the first film.

Hidden Mickeys in “Together Forever” (From a Certain View)

Pixar is known for their Easter Eggs, but Disney Parks are better known for their Hidden Mickeys. Guests who choose to experience the Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular nighttime spectacular from it’s a small world have the exclusive opportunity to search for 6 Hidden Mickeys that can’t be seen from any other location. However, the creative team cautioned that they are “really hidden,” so don’t let Sadness steer your head if you don’t find them all.

As a bonus, Guests can also try to find 50 hidden Pizza Planet Trucks throughout the Disneyland Resort during the event! We’ve already spotted a few. Click here for more details.

Custom Pixar Animation in “Together Forever”

The updated Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular adds new films since its first iteration from 2018, but the additions also include some custom animation from Pixar Animation Studios made just for this show. Mei’s red panda transformation from Turning Red, which finds her “Poof!”ing down Main Street, U.S.A., was animated just for this show!

Magic Band+ Interaction

When Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular first debuted, Magic Band+ wasn’t integrated into the Disneyland Resort. So if you’re heading to Pixar Fest, be sure to wear your Magic Band+ to experience even more magic as it syncs up.

Inside Out 2 Teaser

Pixar’s next film, Inside Out 2, doesn’t come to theaters until June 14th, but Pixar Fest attendees get a glimpse of Riley’s new emotions (Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment) at the very end of Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular where they make a brief appearance in the finale.