Photos/Video: “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” is Back at Disneyland With New Scenes

Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular is back entertaining Disneyland guests on select nights through August 4. We were able to get photos and videos of this incredible show with the new additions.

What’s Happening:

Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular is back, but looks a little different since it was last seen in 2018.

is back, but looks a little different since it was last seen in 2018. You're still able to enjoy your favorite moments from old favorites like Toy Story, Inside Out, Coco, and The Incredibles, but they are now joined by brand new scenes from Turning Red, Luca, Soul, Onward, and Elemental.

If you are looking for the best spot to view Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular, look along the Rivers of America, near “ it’s a small world

Watch – Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular:

About Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular:

Celebrating the heart of Pixar storytelling, this nighttime spectacular will take you on an emotional journey of friendship as Pixar pals meet for the first time, set out on adventures, overcome adversity, and, in the end, forge everlasting bonds—together.

See the worlds of Pixar come alive through immersive projections, colorful lasers, lighting effects and memorable music—with dazzling pyrotechnics taking the show sky high on select nights.

Be sure to look out for Buzz Lightyear and Carl Fredricksen’s house soaring high above Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Planning a Trip?:

If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disneyland Resort travel planning



