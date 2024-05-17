Creators Club Concierge Lounge Opening Next Week at the Pixar Place Hotel

The Disneyland Resort has announced that the Creators Club, the new concierge lounge for club level guests of the Pixar Place Hotel will be opening next week.

What’s Happening:

Beginning Friday, May 24th, club level guests staying at the Pixar Place Hotel may access the hotel’s concierge lounge, Creators Club.

The new lounge celebrates the collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios with concept art, maquettes and attraction posters.

For example, in the picture below, you can see three attraction posters from three Pixar-themed attractions at the Tokyo Disney Resort, as well as a maquette for the ride vehicle of Woody's Roundup at Shanghai Disneyland.

The Creators Club will offer continental breakfast, wine and cheese receptions, beer, sparkling wine, hot bites and desserts in the evening, as well as a dedicated concierge.

To book a concierge level room at Pixar Place Hotel, guests should select a “Club Level” room during the booking process.

Guests with existing Pixar Place Hotel room reservations who would like to upgrade to a concierge level room should contact a cast member at 714-520-5050 for assistance.

This isn’t the only new thing to come to the recently opened Pixar Place Hotel, as the pool deck bar Small Bytes recently opened

As part of Pixar Fest holding a limited-time speaker series

