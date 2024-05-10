Photos: Small Bytes Poolside Bar Opens at the Pixar Place Hotel

Although the reimaged Pixar Place Hotel officially made its debut back in January, the hotel wasn’t quite complete. Many rooms were left to be remodeled, and one eatery had yet to open. That, however, has changed today, with the opening of Small Bytes near the pool deck.

Located just outside the sprawling pool deck of the Pixar Place Hotel is Small Bytes. Originally set to open in March, the quick service stand finally opened today, May 10th.

This wonderful tile mural of various Pixar characters in 8-Bit style can be found below the Small Bytes signage.

The Pixar lamp and ball is also cleverly worked into the aesthetic of the eatery.

Items available at Small Bytes include a Mega Soft Pretzel, an Asian Summer Salad, and a Smashed Burger, plus a full bar with frozen beverages.

Plenty of seating can be found all around Small Bytes, including under these adorable umbrellas themed to the short, The Blue Umbrella.

Attention to detail is everywhere at the Pixar Place Hotel, including the restrooms – which feature Woody on the men’s sign and Bo Peep on the women’s.

While grabbing a bite to eat, you can also participate in some fun games themed to different Pixar shorts.

