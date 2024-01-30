Photos: Have Some Fun in the Sun with Pixar Place Hotel’s Pools and Games

Today marked the grand opening of the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort and we’ve been showing off every corner of the hotel all day. Our latest photo tour takes a look at the pool and games area.

Located on the third floor, the pool area now offers a playful splash pad, Pixar theming, plenty of seating and luxurious cabanas.

Guests looking for a snack can head to Small Bytes, which will offer a wide variety of food including a Mega Soft Pretzel, an Asian Summer Salad, a Smashed Burger and more — once it opens in early March. And for drinks, guests will enjoy a full bar, including frozen beverages.

And for those who aren’t looking to lounge by the pool, there are plenty of games themed to beloved Pixar shorts. La Luna, Burrow, For the Birds and more are represented in this fun new area, putting twists on classic games.

