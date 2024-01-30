Joe Gardner from “Soul” Plays the Piano at the Pixar Place Hotel

Joe Gardner from Pixar’s Soul is now making appearances at the piano in the reimagined Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort, which is celebrating its grand reopening today.

What’s Happening:

Back in August 2023, a casting call was posted

With the grand opening of the Pixar Place Hotel today, we know that this is where Joe Gardner will be performing.

We were able to capture a short video of Joe performing at the piano, with artwork from the film covering the wall behind him.

Joyful jazz fills the Pixar Place Hotel lobby as the grand opening approaches. @disneyparks pic.twitter.com/rQOGXf5EL2 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 30, 2024

Disney Parks also shared a short video of Joe performing at the hotel on their Instagram.

“Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”

Can’t make it to the Pixar Place Hotel? You can currently see Joe Gardner at your local movie theater Soul is currently in its first theatrical engagement after premiering on Disney+

If you’re interested in staying at the Pixar Place Hotel or just visiting the Disneyland Resort, we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More on the Pixar Place Hotel: