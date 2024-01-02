Tickets On Sale Now for Three Pixar Theatrical Engagements

A trio of Pixar Disney+ releases are heading to the big screen and tickets are now on sale.

What’s Happening:

Pixar’s Soul , Turning Red , and Luca are heading to theaters for their first ever theatrical engagements.

, , and are heading to theaters for their first ever theatrical engagements. The multiple Academy Award-winning Soul heads to theaters first on January 12th, with the SparkShort Burrow playing prior to the film.

heads to theaters first on January 12th, with the SparkShort playing prior to the film. Academy Award-nominated Turning Red will open February 9th, with the SparkShort Kitbull playing prior to the film.

will open February 9th, with the SparkShort playing prior to the film. Finally, March 22nd will bring the Academy Award-nominated Luca to theaters, with the Pixar classic For the Birds playing prior.

For all three limited engagements, tickets are on sale now.

All three films will be eligible for Disney Movie Insider points.

More Film News: