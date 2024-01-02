Tickets On Sale Now for Three Pixar Theatrical Engagements

A trio of Pixar Disney+ releases are heading to the big screen and tickets are now on sale.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar’s Soul, Turning Red, and Luca are heading to theaters for their first ever theatrical engagements.
- The multiple Academy Award-winning Soul heads to theaters first on January 12th, with the SparkShort Burrow playing prior to the film.
- Academy Award-nominated Turning Red will open February 9th, with the SparkShort Kitbull playing prior to the film.
- Finally, March 22nd will bring the Academy Award-nominated Luca to theaters, with the Pixar classic For the Birds playing prior.
- For all three limited engagements, tickets are on sale now.
- All three films will be eligible for Disney Movie Insider points.
More Film News:
- "Coco" Star Ana Ofelia Murguia Passes Away at 90
- Video: The Most Anticipated Disney Content and Experiences of 2024 As Voted By Laughing Place Staff
- Rampant Speculation: What New Pixar Films Will Be Featured In The "Better Together" Parade When It Debuts At Disneyland Next Year
- Three Scenes I'm Looking Forward To On The Big Screen With The Theatrical Releases of "Soul," "Turning Red," and "Luca" Early Next Year (12/28/2023)