“Coco” Star Ana Ofelia Murguia Passes Away at 90

by |
Tags: ,

Ana Ofelia Murguia, the actress best known for her role in Disney-Pixar’s Coco, has passed away at the age of 90.

  • The news of Murguia’s passing was confirmed by the National Theater Company of Mexico on X today.

  • Murguia voiced the character Mama Coco in the 2017 film Coco.
  • She was also known for her roles in several Spanish-language films including Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead.
  • Some of her other credits include Life Sentence, The Queen of the Night and Mi querido Tom Mix.
  • Details regarding Murguia’s death have not been shared at this time.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack