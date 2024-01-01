“Coco” Star Ana Ofelia Murguia Passes Away at 90

Ana Ofelia Murguia, the actress best known for her role in Disney-Pixar’s Coco, has passed away at the age of 90.
- The news of Murguia’s passing was confirmed by the National Theater Company of Mexico on X today.
- Murguia voiced the character Mama Coco in the 2017 film Coco.
- She was also known for her roles in several Spanish-language films including Nobody Will Speak of Us When We're Dead.
- Some of her other credits include Life Sentence, The Queen of the Night and Mi querido Tom Mix.
- Details regarding Murguia’s death have not been shared at this time.