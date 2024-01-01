“Coco” Star Ana Ofelia Murguia Passes Away at 90

Ana Ofelia Murguia, the actress best known for her role in Disney-Pixar’s Coco, has passed away at the age of 90.

The news of Murguia’s passing was confirmed by the National Theater Company of Mexico on X today.

Con profunda tristeza lamentamos el sensible deceso de la primera actriz Ana Ofelia Murguía, quien formaba parte del elenco estable de la @CNTeatromx del #INBAL y cuya trayectoria artística fue vital para las artes escénicas de México.



