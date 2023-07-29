Disneyland Holding Auditions for Role of Joe Gardner from Pixar’s “Soul”

It looks like Disneyland will soon be getting a little Soul. Disneyland Resort has posted a casting call for the role of Joe Gardner, the lead from the Pixar animated film.

The casting call has been put out for jazz pianists for an upcoming offering located at The Disneyland Resort.

The casting call state that performers must be able to play proficiently in the solo piano jazz style and will be required to learn specific music.

The performer must also be able to engage with guests within the story of the film.

Knowledge of jazz music and historical musicians is another plus.

The casting call goes on to reveal that the role is Jor Gardner and offers the following description for the character: Middle-school band teacher from New York City has always loved teaching, but underlying was a passion for playing jazz piano professionally. After one small misstep takes him from the streets of NYC to “The Great Before”, he gets a second chance at life, and finds himself ready and eager to share his knowledge and talents with the world!

Interested applicants must submit a virtual audition by Monday, August 28 at 11:59 PM. More information can be found here

About Soul:

“Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”

Soul Stars:

Jamie Foxx

Tina Fey

Phylicia Rashad

Ahmir Questlove Thompson

Angela Bassett

Daveed Diggs

Creative Team:

Soul comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the director behind Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami.

comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the director behind Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami. The film features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).