Disneyland Holding Auditions for Role of Joe Gardner from Pixar’s “Soul”

It looks like Disneyland will soon be getting a little Soul. Disneyland Resort has posted a casting call for the role of Joe Gardner, the lead from the Pixar animated film.
- The casting call has been put out for jazz pianists for an upcoming offering located at The Disneyland Resort.
- The casting call state that performers must be able to play proficiently in the solo piano jazz style and will be required to learn specific music.
- The performer must also be able to engage with guests within the story of the film.
- Knowledge of jazz music and historical musicians is another plus.
- The casting call goes on to reveal that the role is Jor Gardner and offers the following description for the character:
- Middle-school band teacher from New York City has always loved teaching, but underlying was a passion for playing jazz piano professionally. After one small misstep takes him from the streets of NYC to “The Great Before”, he gets a second chance at life, and finds himself ready and eager to share his knowledge and talents with the world!
- Interested applicants must submit a virtual audition by Monday, August 28 at 11:59 PM. More information can be found here.
About Soul:
- “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU? Pixar Animation Studios takes you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life’s most important questions.”
Soul Stars:
- Jamie Foxx
- Tina Fey
- Phylicia Rashad
- Ahmir Questlove Thompson
- Angela Bassett
- Daveed Diggs
Creative Team:
- Soul comes from visionary filmmaker Pete Docter, the director behind Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami.
- The film features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).
