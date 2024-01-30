Pixar Place Hotel Logo Merchandise Now Available as Hotel Officially Reopens

Today marks the official reveal of the reimagined Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort, and a small selection of merchandise is available featuring the new hotel logo.

Included in this small collection of new merchandise are a T-Shirt, a tumbler and a magnet – all featuring the hotel’s logo, Luxo Jr. and the Pixar ball.

Today marks the official completion of the transformation from the Paradise Pier Hotel to the Pixar Place Hotel. The reimagined hotel evokes the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process. Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the art and decor will highlight vibrant Pixar stories, revealing some never-before-seen artwork.

