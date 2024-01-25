Luxo Jr. Logo Being Added As Pixar Place Hotel Transformation Nears Completion

The Disneyland Resort Skyline is getting altered with the new transformation of the Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel nearly officially complete.

While the Paradise Pier hotel logo was removed from the side of the building quite some time ago, the new Pixar Place Hotel logo has arrived on the side of the tower. Today, we spotted a last addition to the logo, the sketchbook-style Luxo Jr. lamp and ball, iconic to the Pixar Animation Studios, being put into place on the side of the tower.

As the hotel has been open to guests during the transformation, many of the Pixar touches found throughout the property aren’t exactly brand new. However, the signage and logo work being added as the transformation nears official completion on January 30th, tend to be.

Outside of the hotel and around the grounds, a simple walk can afford a view of much of this new signage and detail. The pathway features the simple colors that are on the side of the building, but with a uniquely Pixar touch – the lighting on the pathway is that of the famous Luxo/Pixar Ball.

Smaller signage is also featured throughout, featuring that aforementioned new sketchbook-style logo.

Right now, guests can see the logo as they approach the hotel’s parking garage, and most of the foot traffic is being directed through this entrance to the hotel, which has a modern aesthetic and features the logo and art indicative of several characters from the Pixar Animation Studios. Some are still being added as of press time, but we definitely noticed Joe Gardner from Soul, Red Panda Mei from Turning Red, WALL-E and EVE from WALL-E, and as you go through the entrance, you might get a peek at Randall from Monsters, Inc.

Come January 30th when the hotel transformation is officially complete, Pixar Place Hotel will evoke the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process. Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the art and decor will highlight vibrant Pixar stories, revealing some never-before-seen artwork. If you’re interested in staying at the Pixar Place Hotel or just visiting the Disneyland Resort, we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, they can help with all your travel needs for visiting the legendary southern California destination.