Photos: Take a Look Around the Recently Opened Great Maple Restaurant at the Pixar Place Hotel

The new Great Maple Restaurant opened up inside the soon-to-be Pixar Place Hotel back in November. While at the hotel to check out The Sketch Pad Café, we took a look around the hotel’s new table service establishment.

Great Maple can be found in the former home of the PCH Grill, and is actually a chain restaurant, with locations in Pasadena, Newport Beach, and San Diego.

The restaurant is serving up modern takes on American classics made from scratch daily such as their Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Biscuit Benedict, Soda Pop-Braised Baby Back Ribs, Charred Cauliflower Hummus, Maple Pecan-Crusted Salmon, Market Fish, a variety of inspired salads, and what’s sure-to-be a favorite, the Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Maple Bacon Doughnuts. For a look at the full menu, click here.

In addition to the restaurant, a bar can be found right in the middle of the location.

Quite dramatic portraits of various Pixar characters, such as these of Frozone and Mrs. Incredible from The Incredibles, can be found throughout Great Maple.

The restaurant features a patio, offering ground-level views of some of the attractions of Pixar Pier inside Disney California Adventure.

The restaurant can also be accessed from the outside of the Pixar Place Hotel, forgoing the need to enter through the hotel’s lobby.

Great Maple is open daily from 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. and 5:00-10:00 p.m.

