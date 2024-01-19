Photos: The Sketch Pad Café Opens Inside the Pixar Place Hotel

Last week, The Sketch Pad Café opened inside the soon-to-be Pixar Place Hotel. Today, we had a chance to stop by and check out this cute new coffee shop.

The Sketch Pad Café, a​​ new grab-and-go coffee shop in the lobby of what is currently Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, is now open.

Choose a delicious breakfast pastry—croissants, bagels, muffins and breads—from the renowned Röckenwagner Bakery. Or try one of the sweets offered, including Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies and the Salted Caramel Brownie. And be energized from one of a variety of fine coffees, espressos, teas and juices.

As you select a tasty dish, be immersed in the creative process through the café’s imaginative décor—with Pixar-themed sketches tracing the evolution of beloved Pixar characters.

Current specials include a Lavender Latte and hot cocoa.

A variety of different seating options can be found throughout the cafe.

The hotel will be officially launched as the Pixar Place Hotel on January 30th, 2024. Until then, the hotel is still open and welcoming guests as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel while the transformation continues.

