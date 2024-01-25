Pixar Place Hotel Soundtrack Album Now Available

Disney Park Audiophiles and even fans of Pixar Animation Studios are sure to enjoy a new album now available featuring the new versions of classic Pixar tunes as heard in the newly-transformed Pixar Place Hotel.

In the same vein as previously released albums on digital platforms like the new Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland, Journey of Water, inspired by Moana EPCOT The Circle Sessions featuring music from The Carthay Circle restaurant at Disney California Adventure

The album is comprised of music that isn’t just lifted from the films of Pixar Animation Studios, but rather previously unreleased covers from various artists of the various scores or songs from the films.

The 10 tracks on the album include: The Incredits ( The Incredibles) – Cartographerr Remember Me ( Coco) – Chantry Johnson Define Dancing ( WALL-E) – Brain Tan Nobody Like U ( Turning Red ) – Last Trip to the Moon Married Life ( Up) – P.K., The Heavyweights Bundle of Joy ( Inside Out) – Tomas Kovacs, Terry Joiner Le Festin ( Ratatouille) – ASHER YELO You’ve Got a Friend In Me ( Toy Story) – John Wilhelm, Keigan Jones Touch the Sky ( Brave) – Simon Oscroft Born to Play ( Soul ) – Jintae Ko



You can find the Pixar Place Hotel album, now streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major platforms.

Come January 30th when the hotel transformation from the Paradise Pier Hotel is officially complete, Pixar Place Hotel will evoke the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process. Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the art and decor will highlight vibrant Pixar stories, revealing some never-before-seen artwork. If you’re interested in staying at the Pixar Place Hotel or just visiting the Disneyland Resort, we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel