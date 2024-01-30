Photos: A Colorful Lobby Welcomes Guests to the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort

Today marks the official opening of the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort and we have been there to bring your every colorful corner of this new offering. Lets take a look at the entrance and lobby of this newly themed hotel.

Guests are welcomed into the Pixar Place Hotel through a colorful entrance adorned with sketches of some of their favorite Pixar characters, like Wall-E, Buzz Lightyear, Nemo and more.

Inside the lobby, guests will find more of their favorite characters, including an impressive Luxo Jr. statue. Guests will also see Edna Mode and a playful couch perhaps inspired by Heimlich.

The Soul-ful sounds of Joe Gardner’s piano also filled the lobby as the character was brought to life for the Pixar Place Hotel. Read more about that here.

And of course, guests who want to commemorate their visit to the new hotel can pick up a new line of merchandise featuring the hotel’s logo. You can see more on the merchandise here.

If you’re interested in staying at the Pixar Place Hotel or just visiting the Disneyland Resort, we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel. They can help with all your travel needs for visiting the legendary southern California destination.

More on the Pixar Place Hotel: