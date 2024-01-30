Photos / Video: Pixar Place Hotel Room & Pixel Suite Tour

We were lucky enough to be guided by Disney on a tour through a standard room, as well as the Pixel Suite at the new Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort. Let’s take a look at the accommodations of this reimagined hotel.

From pillows inspired by the Pixar ball to lighting reminiscent of the Pixar lamp, there are whimsical nods to the iconic animation studio throughout these comfortable and contemporary accommodations. Some of the art was even created by Pixar Animation Studios artists especially for Pixar Place Hotel!

The headboards in standard rooms and the Pixel Suite feature concept art from a variety of Pixar features, including The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Soul, Inside Out, and more that are arranged in order from warm to cool colors, sharing the importance of color to the tone of a scene.

Take a video tour of the Pixar Place Hotel rooms, with input from those who helped design it and Disneyland representatives:

Contemporary stylings welcome you into the Pixel Suite, with hidden Pixar details throughout, such as these Ratatouille maquettes.

More artwork specifically created for the Pixar Place Hotel can be found throughout all rooms.

The suite comes with its very own Luxo Jr. lamp, as well as a copy of The Art of Pixar book to peruse.

Even the coasters have a Pixar touch, with the iconic image of the Pixar ball.

More artwork and themed touches can be found in the luxurious bathroom.

