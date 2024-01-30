Bing Bong from “Inside Out” Now Meeting Guests Exclusively at the Pixar Place Hotel

Who’s your friend that likes to play? Bing Bong has debuted as a meet and greet character at the Pixar Place Hotel in the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- As a part of the opening of the Pixar Place Hotel, Bing Bong from Inside Out has debuted as a meet and greet character.
- Appearing for the first time at any Disney property, Bing Bong may be found creating core photo memories with guests at select times.
- He’ll be located on the 3rd floor during the day as a hotel guest exclusive meet and greet opportunity.
- The cotton candy part-cat, part-elephant, part-dolphin has only appeared in artwork or as a statue in the parks since the film’s debut.
- Bing Bong joins Joy and Sadness as characters from Inside Out that are now available for guests to meet at the parks.
- Disney Parks also shared a video of the loveable Bing Bong on their Instagram.
- At select times, guests may also come across Joe Gardner from Soul, playing the piano near the hotel’s staircase.
At select times, guests may also come across Joe Gardner from Soul, playing the piano near the hotel's staircase.
More on the Pixar Place Hotel:
