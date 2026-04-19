Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Arrives Taking Viewers to a Sparkling Jubilee at Tokyo Disney Resort
It all celebrates the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea
The latest Laughing Place On Location has arrived and in it, we're going across the pacific for a milestone anniversary at Tokyo Disney Resort.
What's Happening:
- In our latest Laughing Place On Location, viewers can watch as our own Luke Manning heads to the Tokyo Disney Resort as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of Tokyo DisneySea.
- The Sparkling Jubilee is filled with plenty of fun entertainment and decor marking the milestone occasion, and we're able to see it all in our latest episode.
- We also get to check out some of the fun outside of the park as well, seeing how Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta gets in on the fun, considering the beautiful lodging is also part of the second gate as well.
- Plus, we also get to see some of the favorite attractions of the park, including Raging Spirits and Rapunzel's Lantern Festival!
- Take a look at all the fun in the latest episode below.
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. PT.
- Some of the other places we’ve taken you On Location to so far this season include:
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
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