Star Wars Nite 2026 Details Revealed for Disneyland After Dark - Food, Entertainment, Merchandise, More

It's almost time to put some fresh batteries in your lightsaber and head on down to Anaheim for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite 2026, which will take place across four nights this spring at The Happiest Place On Earth. This morning Disney Parks announced some of the details for this year's Star Wars Nite events, including food, entertainment, merchandise, and when you can actually purchase your tickets. Details below.

What's happening:

This year's Star Wars Nite dates are Tuesday April 28 , Thursday April 30 , Monday May the 4th (as in May the 4th Be with You), and Wednesday May 6 at Disneyland.

, , (as in May the 4th Be with You), and at Disneyland. Tickets will go on sale this coming Tuesday February 3 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time for Inspire Magic Key Holders, Wednesday February 4 at 9:00 AM for all Magic Key Holders, and Thursday February 5 at 9:00 AM for everyone.

Returning entertainment will include The March of the First Order in Tomorrowland, a Lightsaber Instructional (location not specified just yet, and Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes (AKA the Cantina Band) on the Rivers of America.

Characters will include Ewoks, Jawas, Queen Amidala, and more "heroes and villains from all corners of the Star Wars galaxy. Guests will also have the opportunity to snap photos with of themed backgrounds such as the returning speeder bikes and the thrones of Boba Fett and Bo-Katan Kryze.

One note of interest is that Darth Maul is cited as having claimed Tomorrowland Terrace in the name of the Sith. In previous years, Maul has appeared alongside Darth Vader in this location, which to me implies that Vader will be in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during Star Wars Nite, even though the first event takes place the night before the official debut of that area's timeline expansion (Disney has not confirmed this, however).

New food items will include Pizza five-blossom bread at Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Galactic Bundt Cake at Jolly Holiday Bakery on Main Street USA and Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland, and Banth-gogi at Edelweiss Snacks in Fantasyland and Maurice's Treats in Fantasy Faire.

The merchandise collection for this year's Star Wars Nite events includes a zip-up hoodie (pictured below), t-shirt, hat, tumbler (featuring Grogu, pictured below), and pin.

Not mentioned in today's announcement is the usual Gathering of the Resistance in Galaxy's Edge at Star Wars Nite, which could potentially be very different this year given the changes coming to Batuu on April 29. We'll be certain to keep an eye out for updates on that.

More Star Wars Nite News: