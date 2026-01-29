Disneyland After Dark 2026 Guide: Themes, Dates, Entertainment, and Ticket Info

From Sweethearts’ Nite to Star Wars Nite, Disneyland’s after-hours events promise exclusive entertainment, nostalgic celebrations, and unforgettable late-night magic.

When the sun sets over Sleeping Beauty Castle, the magic is just beginning. Disneyland After Dark returns in 2026 with an all-new theme and four fan-favorite celebrations, transforming the park into an immersive playground of nostalgia, romance, and fandom.

From now through June 2026, Disneyland Resort invites guests to experience unforgettable evenings packed with exclusive entertainment, rare characters, themed food, collectible merchandise, and shorter attraction wait times.

These separately ticketed events offer a rare opportunity to enjoy the park in a more intimate setting, whether you’re swooning at Sweethearts’ Nite, reliving childhood memories at Disney Channel Nite, or embracing the Force during Star Wars Nite. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming lineup.

Each event begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m., but the fun actually starts earlier. Guests can enter Disneyland Park as early as 6 p.m. for a three-hour pre-party mix-in during regular operating hours.

Your ticket also includes: Unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads to capture every magical moment A commemorative keepsake and event guide map Access to themed entertainment, rare character encounters, specialty food, and exclusive merchandise



Sweethearts’ Nite (Sold Out)

While this romantic celebration is already fully booked, it is proof of its popularity among couples, friends, and families alike.

2026 Dates: January 22, 25, 27; February 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 17

“Celebrate Love Cavalcade” fills Main Street, U.S.A. with heartwarming energy as Mickey, Minnie, and friends honor the many forms of love.

“Once Upon a Dream – A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook” blends live vocals with appearances from Disney royalty, culminating in a starlit ball.

Guests can belt out favorites at Disney Duets karaoke in the Golden Horseshoe or dance alongside Donald and Daisy at the Valentine’s Dance Party.

Romantic photo backdrops inspired by films like Tangled, Lady and the Tramp, and Aladdin invite guests to step into iconic love stories.

Expect indulgent treats like a triple berry slushy with a Mickey-shaped glow cube, alongside returning favorites such as surf n’ turf loaded fries. Event-exclusive merch includes ear headbands, pins, apparel, and tumblers.



70 Years of Favorites (Limited Tickets Remaining)

Debuting in 2026, this nostalgic celebration honors seven decades of Disneyland history with entertainment inspired by beloved shows, characters, and attractions.

Dates: March 3 and March 5

“Sounds of Magic” — a floating riverfront serenade featuring songs from productions like Frozen – “Animazement – The Musical,” “Tiana’s Showboat Jubilee,” “Frozen – Live at the Hyperion,” and “The Lion King Celebration Parade.”

Swing dancing at the Royal Theatre and an electrifying ’80s-themed Videopolis Dance Party bring different eras to life.

A tribute to “Woody’s Round Up” invites guests to line dance at the Golden Horseshoe.

Rare appearances from “Long Lost Friends,” including characters from Disney Afternoon and Fantasmic!, add an extra layer of nostalgia.

Menu items pay homage to Disneyland kitchens of the past, including a Mushroom Philly toasted sandwich (plant-based), Birria mac and cheese in a bread bowl, Maple bacon cinnamon roll, and Blackened New York steak and prawns.

Disney Channel Nite Returns

Fans of iconic Disney Channel eras can relive their favorite moments across three energetic nights filled with music, characters, and sing-alongs.

Penny Proud makes her Disneyland Resort debut alongside Kim Possible, Lilo & Stitch, and more.

The “High School Musical – ZOMBIES Pep Rally” promises high-energy choreography and crowd participation.

Villain Kids take over with “DescenDANCE,” while “Disney Channel Rocks” delivers a concert-style celebration of hit songs.

Guests can join a nostalgic Camp Rock Sing-Along or snap photos in scenes inspired by Hannah Montana, Lizzie McGuire, and That’s So Raven.

Look for loaded dino nuggies, an ice cream naco, and the new Agent P churro, perfect fuel for a late-night dance party.

Ticket On-Sale Dates

Inspire Key presale: Feb. 3, 2026

All Magic Key holders: Feb. 4, 2026

General public: Feb. 5, 2026



Star Wars Nite: A Galactic Gathering

Returning for four nights, Star Wars Nite invites guests to dress in costume and choose their allegiance.

Dates: April 28, April 30, May 4, May 6

Watch Captain Phasma and the First Order Stormtroopers march through Tomorrowland, learn combat techniques at a Lightsaber Instructional, and catch the legendary Cantina Band performing throughout the night.

Encounter heroes and villains ranging from Ewoks and Jawas to Queen Amidala and Darth Maul.

New Bites from Across the Galaxy include Pizza five-blossom bread, Galactic Bundt cake, and Banth-gogi.

Event-exclusive merch includes apparel, drinkware, pins, and more.

Ticket sales mirror Disney Channel Nite, opening Feb. 3 for Inspire Key holders.

Pride Nite Returns in June

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with vibrant décor, dazzling entertainment, and rainbow-filled projections.

Dates: June 16 and June 18

Additional details and on-sale information will be announced in spring 2026.



