Photos: Double Rider Option Debuts on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run at Disneyland

A new way to fly the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy has arrived at Disneyland!
Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland can now experience Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run with a newly added Double Rider option, giving smaller parties more flexibility when boarding the iconic attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has officially introduced a Double Rider option for Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, allowing parties of two to fill remaining cockpit seats without waiting for a full six-person crew
- The new boarding choice is designed to help improve efficiency and reduce wait times while giving more guests the chance to pilot the Falcon.
- The Double Rider option functions similarly to Single Rider. Instead of filling one seat at a time, pairs of guests are grouped and assigned available roles in the cockpit. Riders using this option may still be separated from their original party and will be assigned positions based on operational needs.
- This update follows a test of the Double Rider option at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios as well as in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which took place earlier last year. The test aimed to evaluate guest flow and ride efficiency for Smuggler’s Run.
- With Disneyland now implementing the option, it appears Disney is confident in the system’s ability to streamline loading while maintaining the immersive experience of stepping into the Millennium Falcon cockpit.
- For couples, duos, and friends visiting Galaxy’s Edge, Double Rider offers a faster alternative to the standard standby line, especially during peak park hours. While riders may not get their preferred role as pilot, engineer, or gunner, the tradeoff is a potentially shorter wait and more efficient boarding.
