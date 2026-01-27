Photos: Create Your Own Disneyland 70th Anniversary Starbucks Tumbler at Downtown Disney

You can mix and match different components at Disney Home.

A "Create Your Own Tumbler" Disneyland 70th Anniversary-themed Starbucks tumbler option has arrived at Disneyland Resort.

We found the Create Your Own Tumbler display at the Disney Home shop on Downtown Disney, where they retail for $59.99.

There are several different Tumbler designs featuring different park imagery, plus some with characters like Mickey Mouse and Tinkerbell.

Although their are lids and colored straws that were clearly meant to make a uniform color or design with a given Tumbler, it's up to you to decide if you want to keep things more straightforward or mix up your designs a bit more than that.

Also available are these blind box Surprise Silicone Toppers designed to attach to your straw.