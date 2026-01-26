New Downtown Disney 25th Anniversary Tote Bag Revealed

Celebrate 25 years of shopping with a bag you can use to begin loading up with the next 25 years worth!

Disneyland Resort has revealed another piece of merchandise for the 25th Anniversary of Downtown Disney, this time in the form of a new tote.

What's Happening:

Revealed on the Downtown Disney instagram, the navy blue bag goes for a simple logo design, with one side featuring the Downtown Disney District logo, and the other subbing in the stylized Disney "D" for the full word.

The tote is available while supplies last at World of Disney at Downtown Disney, adjacent to the entrances to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

The tote is the second piece of merch released to celebrate Downtown Disney's 25th anniversary, following a new pin featuring Minnie Mouse.