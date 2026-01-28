Photos: Oga's Cantina Now Closed for Refurbishment at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

With many changes underway at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland, Oga's Cantina is now closed for a refurbishment that will last for several weeks.

The recent announcement of the timeline shifts coming to Galaxy's Edge includes some notable overhauls of some of the stores, such as First Order Cargo transforming into Black Spire Surplus, now that it will be the era of the Empire in that area of the land.

However, Oga's is not expected to have any especially notable physical differences when it reopens, though it was noted they will sometimes play the iconic "Cantina Band" track from the original Star Wars there, in one of many changes to add Original Trilogy characters and elements to the land.

Still, given this refurbishment is going to last until March, it wouldn't be shocking if some small changes do pop up inside Oga's to more directly reference an earlier era in Star Wars.

More dramatic alterations include Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities delving further back into the past with a new display of different one-of-a-kind items and an earlier generation of the Mubo family now operating Droid Depot, where they will be prototyping the BB style of droid.

Of course, the most talked about change is that you will soon be able to meet Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker in Galaxy's Edge, beginning on April 29th.

Besides Oga's, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is also currently closed for its own lengthy refurbishment. In that case though, no actual notable changes are expected, as that area of Galaxy's Edge is going to remain in the Sequel Trilogy, with Rey still making appearances nearby.