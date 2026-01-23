Photos: Construction Walls Rise Around Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland

The attraction began a lengthy refurbishment this week – with no reopening date shared at this time.

Construction walls have gone up around Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland as the attraction begins a lengthy refurbishment.

Alongside Oga's Cantina, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance closed for what may be its biggest refurbishment yet this past Tuesday, January 20. Since then, construction walls have gone up around the entrance and exit to the popular attraction.

The themed art on the walls denies access to the attraction, while also directing guests to other facilities in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Each small entry point to the extended queue is also blocked off with small construction walls.

Starting on April 29, 2026, some Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be expanding its timeline to include more eras from the Star Wars galaxy. Rise of the Resistance will not be a part of the timeline shift, but it will likely be back open in time for the changes on April 29.

What Else to Expect on Batuu:

The timeline change will allow Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker to meet with guests on Batuu beginning on April 29.

The timeline change applies to the Black Spire Outpost section of the land, which will see new props and graphics installed.

The First Order Cargo gift shop will become Black Spire Surplus, selling military supplies from both the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire.

Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities will display new items as well, while Droid Depot will be operated by an earlier generation of the Mubo family, who are prototyping BB-series droids.

Instead of the usual diegetic sounds playing around Black Spire Outpost, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge guests will hear familiar John Williams music from the films.

