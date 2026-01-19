Oga's Cantina Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment Ahead of Timeline Changes to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
Oga's Cantina will be closed from Tuesday, January 20 through at least early March.
With big changes coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland, Oga's Cantina will soon be closing for a lengthy refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- The Orange County Register is reporting that Oga's Cantina will be closing for at least six weeks leading up to a major overhaul of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.
- Starting on April 29, 2026, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will be expanding its timeline to include more eras from the Star Wars galaxy.
- Specifically, we're talking the era of the original trilogy, consisting of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
- The only announced change to Oga's Cantina, which will be part of the timeline shift, is that patrons will be able to hear the iconic "Cantina Band" track from the original Star Wars.
- Oga Garra will still run the cantina, but the proprietor will now be relatively new to Black Spire Outpost in the expanded timeline and yet to take control of the Batuu underworld as the local crime boss, according to the revised backstory for the bar.
- Originally, this refurbishment was scheduled to last for just five days, but will now take upwards of six weeks – beginning tomorrow, January 20.
- A reopening date has yet to be announced, but it will likely be back open in time for the changes on April 29.
- Star Wars Rise of the Ressitance will also be closing on Tuesday, January 20 for a lengthy refurbishment that currently has no end date.
What Else to Expect on Batuu:
- The timeline change will allow Darth Vader, Leia Organa, Han Solo and Luke Skywalker to meet with guests on Batuu beginning on April 29.
- The timeline change applies to the Black Spire Outpost section of the land, which will see new props and graphics installed.
- The First Order Cargo gift shop will become Black Spire Surplus, selling military supplies from both the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire.
- Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities will display new items as well, while Droid Depot will be operated by an earlier generation of the Mubo family, who are prototyping BB-series droids.
- Instead of the usual diegetic sounds playing around Black Spire Outpost, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge guests will hear familiar John Williams music from the films.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Take a look at our list of Disneyland Magic Key blockout dates – updated through February 2027.
- Tinker Bell is set to join the Disneyland 70th Vault Collection, with new items debuting next week.
- During Lunar New Year, guests will be able to meet Panda Mei from Pixar's Turning Red for the first time at the park.
- Celebrate 25 years of Downtown Disney with an exclusive new pin available at World of Disney, while supplies last.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com