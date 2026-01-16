Tinker Bell Sprinkles Pixie Dust on the Disneyland 70th Celebration Vault Collection

Find out when the new collection will drop.

The fabulous Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration collection of merchandise is expanding once again with a trip to Never Land!

What’s Happening:

  • As the Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary celebration continues into 2026, new merchandise is rolling out that celebrates both the park’s past and the timeless icons fans love most.
  • We previously shared new additions to the beloved Vault Collection and Castle Collection, and we now have details on when part of that collection will drop.
  • The Disneyland Magic Key Instagram account shared that a new Tinker Bell Disneyland 70 collection will arrive on Monday, January 19.
  • This will include the previously revealed women's Tinker Bell tee, as well as a tumbler using the same design.

  • Other new Tinker Bell items include a trinket tray and a notepad and pen set.

More Disneyland Resort News:

