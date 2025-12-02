Celebrate Happy Endings: Disneyland Announces Final Date of the 70th Anniversary

Don't worry too much. You still have several months to "put on your dancing shoes."

Every good party has to come to an end, and fans have until next summer to enjoy the Celebrate Happy festivities of the Disneyland 70th.

What’s Happening:

Back on July 17th, 1955, Disneyland opened its gates for the first time, kicking off decades of family memories.

2025 marked a landmark 70 years of the Disneyland Resort, which arrived with the massive Celebrate Happy festivities.

Kicking off on May 16th, 2025, the Disneyland 70th celebration brought in exciting entertainment offerings, decorations, themed food, merchandise, and magic.

As we roll into 2026, guests will still have until mid-August to jump into the 70th anniversary festivities, including World of Color Happiness! and the “it’s a small world” projection show Tapestry of Happiness.

The Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular and the Paint the Night parade will both return after the Holidays at Disneyland season.

The last day for Disneyland Resort guests to Celebrate Happy during the 70th anniversary celebration will be. August 9th, 2026.

For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth for one more 70th Anniversary hurrah, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.

Laughing Place Celebrates Happy:

Back on the official 70th anniversary, Laughing Place jumped into the fun at Disneyland Resort as a part of our Laughing Place On Location series.

Taking Disney fans around the world, the series takes viewers wherever the magic is happening.

Take a look back at the Disneyland 70th with the full episode below.

