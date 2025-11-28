Ahead Of Its Broadcast Debut, Disney's Holiday Spectacular Is Now Available on YouTube
The new special features a number of sneak peeks among its collection of musical performances from around the Disney Parks
Ahead of its debut as part of the traditional Sunday programming block, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is now available for all to view on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- Though it is still a few days away from making its debut on ABC, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is now available for all to view on YouTube.
- The special, hosted by Derek Hough (Dancing With The Stars), The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is back for its 10th year, featuring new musical performances from Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.
- The special is also narrated by Ginnifer Goodwin, who provides the voice of Judy Hopps in the newly released Zootopia 2.
- Performances include:
- Derek Hough – “We Need a Little Christmas” and “December”
- Aloe Blacc — “This Christmas”
- Good Charlotte — “Fairytale of New York”
- Coco Jones — “Silent Night”
- Lady A – “Wonderful Christmastime”
- Mariah the Scientist — “Santa Baby”
- Bebe Rexha — “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
- Nicole Scherzinger — “O Holy Night”
- Gwen Stefani — “Shake The Snow Globe”
- Iam Tongi — “Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride”
- Trisha Yearwood — “My Favorite Things”
- The special also includes a special look at the new movie coming out, Avatar: Fire and Ash, with the Film’s Cast in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which will get audiences ready to go back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.
- There is also a celebration of the new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2, introduced by the Academy Award winning actor, Ke Huy Quan (voice of Gary De’Snake) from Disneyland Resort, and a special look at the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Though it is now available on YouTube, you can see The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular again when it airs on Monday, December 1st at 8:00 PM EST/PST on ABC. It will also be available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
A Taylor Trailer:
- The new holiday special also includes a new trailer for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert film on Disney+, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (The Final Show), a full concert film of the tour's final performance in Vancouver, which will feature the entire setlist of The Tortured Poets Department album for the first time on film.
- This premieres alongside a six-episode docuseries offering up an all-access look into the development of the history making with Taylor Swift | The End of an Era.
- The first episode of this docuseries will also air on ABC on December 12th at 8:00 PM as a preview.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com