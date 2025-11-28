Merry Christmas!: The Taylor Swift Sneak Peek Nobody Saw Coming in "The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular"
The brand new tease promises the concert film, where we've only seen the docuseries trailer prior.
This year's edition of The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular has plenty of sneak peeks and musical performances - plus a new trailer for an upcoming concert film that will surely be holiday viewing for many Disney+ subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- Though it is still a few days away from making its debut on ABC, The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is now available for all to view on YouTube.
- The special, hosted by Derek Hough (Dancing With The Stars), The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular is back for its 10th year, featuring new musical performances from Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.
- Among its many musical performances and sneak peeks of what’s new at Disney Parks and coming to theaters, like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, viewers will see another sneak peek.
- Found in the early parts of the special as a whole, viewers will be treated to a brand new trailer for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert film on Disney+, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (The Final Show).
- This full concert film of the tour's final performance in Vancouver will feature the entire setlist of The Tortured Poets Department album for the first time on film, plus an entire acoustic set.
- The full new concert film debuts on December 12th exclusively on Disney+.
- This premieres alongside a six-episode docuseries offering up an all-access look into the development of the history making with Taylor Swift | The End of an Era.
- The first episode of this docuseries will also air on ABC on December 12th at 8:00 PM as a preview.
- Though it is now available on YouTube, you can see The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular again when it airs on Monday, December 1st at 8:00 PM EST/PST on ABC. It will also be available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
