Half Off The First Half of the Year: California Residents Can Enjoy Special Savings on a 3-Day Park Hopper
The ticket will be available in the coming days and will be valid for some of the resort's best events.
California Residents will be able to enjoy over 50% on admission with a special three day Park Hopper that will be available in the coming days.
What’s Happening:
- Starting December 3rd, 2025, California Residents can take advantage of a special offer that will allow them to save over 50% on a 3-Day Park Hopper Ticket at the Disneyland Resort.
- With the ticket, they can enjoy admission to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure for $83 per day, coming in at a total of $249.
- The visits can be made on 3 days starting January 31st and running through May 21st, 2026, and the tickets do not have to be used consecutively.
- Meaning, if you want to use that first day on February 8th, 2026 at Disney California Adventure (kind of an important day this year), and then return for day 2 on March 16th, 2026 and close out with day 3 in late April, that’s totally okay! Or you can use them over a three day weekend!
- Despite the days mentioned, the special ticket offer does require theme park reservations, which are subject to availability. Purchase of this ticket does not guarantee reservation availability.
Mark Those Calendars:
- The special ticket offer will come in handy for those California Residents who want to come enjoy some of that Disneyland has going on early in the year.
- Currently, Disneyland Resort is in the middle of their 70th anniversary celebration, so those who get the special ticket will be able to “Celebrate Happy!” with special entertainment and experiences at the parks.
- Speaking of anniversaries, I also mentioned visiting on February 8th - which happens to be the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure, which also happens to fall into the middle of Disneyland’s 70th celebration, sure to be a fun day for those who have enjoyed following the evolution of the second park at the resort.
- The visiting window also contains both the Lunar New Year festivities at the Disneyland Resort, as well as the 2026 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. Dates and specifics for these events haven’t been announced just yet, but are fast approaching so we expect more details soon.
- If you’re looking to visit the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com