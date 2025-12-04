Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Continues With New Vault and Castle Collection Merchandise

Celebrate 70 years of Disneyland with new Tinker Bell-inspired Vault Collection pieces and fresh Sleeping Beauty Castle Collection items arriving early 2026.

As the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues through August 9, 2026, the festivities continue with fresh additions to the beloved Vault Collection and Castle Collection. These new releases join the already vibrant Celebration Collection and offer fans even more ways to commemorate 70 years of magic, memories, and park history.





What’s Happening:

As the Disneyland Resort’s 70th Anniversary celebration continues into 2026, new merchandise is rolling out that celebrates both the park’s past and the timeless icons fans love most.

Whether you’re a collector, a nostalgist, or just looking to bring some Disney magic home, these new drops are designed to make the milestone celebration even more special.

Let’s take a look at some of the items in store from both of these collections:

Women’s Tinker Bell Tee

Tink Trinket Tray

Tinkerbell Notepad and Pen Set

Disneyland Vault Collection Longsleeve and Crewneck Sweatshirt

Sleeping Beauty Castle Spirit Jersey and Women’s Castle Tee

Pin Set

These newest additions to the 70th Anniversary lineup will be available at select locations around Disneyland Resort starting January 2026 and online at DisneyStore.com, so fans across the country can join in the celebration.

With both the Vault and Castle Collections expanding, plus the Celebration Collection already in full swing, 2026 is already shaping up to be a big year for Disneyland collectors.

More Disneyland Resort News: