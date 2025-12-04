Huge Summer Savings: Disneyland Launches Discounted Park Hopper Tickets For Kids
Families can enjoy Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per child with this limited-time summer offer.
Summer 2026 just got a whole lot more magical because Disneyland is offering kids ages 3-9 the chance to park hop for as low as $50 a day!
What’s Happening:
- If you’ve been dreaming about a Disneyland Resort vacation next summer, this is the moment to start planning.
- Disney has announced a limited-time Kids’ Summer Ticket Offer that lets children ages 3 to 9 visit both theme parks for just $50 per day with a 1-Day Park Hopper Ticket with 2-day and 3-day options bringing even more value.
- From May 22 through September 7, 2026, families can explore iconic attractions, new adventures, and all the magic Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have to offer… for a fraction of the usual cost.
- Disney is offering three Park Hopper ticket tiers, all exclusive to children ages 3–9. Valid any date from May 22–September 7, 2026; Park reservation required:
- 1-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $50 per child
- 2-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $100 per child
- 3-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $150 per child
- Guests can also choose to add a Lightning Lane Multi Pass (for an additional fee) to spend less time waiting and more time playing.
- With both parks included, families can enjoy a lineup of can’t-miss attractions and new favorites. Highlights include:
- Avengers Campus — Train like a Super Hero, sling webs with Spider-Man, and meet iconic Marvel characters.
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure — Join Tiana on a musical journey through the bayou.
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — Step inside the Resistance and face the First Order in one of Disney’s most ambitious attractions ever.
- Radiator Springs Racers — Race through the desert with Lightning McQueen and Mater.
- Disneyland classics like Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s a small world, Haunted Mansion, and Peter Pan’s Flight.
- With Park Hopper flexibility, kids can jump between both parks to catch their favorite rides, parades, character meet-and-greets, and nighttime spectaculars.
- Valid only for children ages 3–9, Theme park reservations are required, and availability is limited.
- Multi-day tickets expire 13 days after first use or on September 7, 2026
