Huge Summer Savings: Disneyland Launches Discounted Park Hopper Tickets For Kids

Families can enjoy Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per child with this limited-time summer offer.

Summer 2026 just got a whole lot more magical because Disneyland is offering kids ages 3-9 the chance to park hop for as low as $50 a day!


What’s Happening:

  • If you’ve been dreaming about a Disneyland Resort vacation next summer, this is the moment to start planning. 
  • Disney has announced a limited-time Kids’ Summer Ticket Offer that lets children ages 3 to 9 visit both theme parks for just $50 per day with a 1-Day Park Hopper Ticket with 2-day and 3-day options bringing even more value. 
  • From May 22 through September 7, 2026, families can explore iconic attractions, new adventures, and all the magic Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have to offer… for a fraction of the usual cost.
  • Disney is offering three Park Hopper ticket tiers, all exclusive to children ages 3–9. Valid any date from May 22–September 7, 2026; Park reservation required:
    • 1-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $50 per child
    • 2-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $100 per child
    • 3-Day Park Hopper Ticket — $150 per child
  • Guests can also choose to add a Lightning Lane Multi Pass (for an additional fee) to spend less time waiting and more time playing.
  • With both parks included, families can enjoy a lineup of can’t-miss attractions and new favorites. Highlights include:
  • With Park Hopper flexibility, kids can jump between both parks to catch their favorite rides, parades, character meet-and-greets, and nighttime spectaculars.
  • Valid only for children ages 3–9, Theme park reservations are required, and availability is limited.
  • Multi-day tickets expire 13 days after first use or on September 7, 2026


