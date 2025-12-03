Stars of "Ella McCay" Attend Special Screening and Q&A of New Film in New York City
Catch "Ella McCay" for yourself in theaters beginning December 12th.
Cast and creatives behind 20th Century Studios' new film Ella McCay recently appeared for a special screening of the film in New York.
What's Happening:
- Ella McCay cast members Jamie Lee Curtis, Albert Brooks, Rebecca Hall, Becky Ann Baker and Joey Brooks joined award-winning writer/director/producer James L. Brooks (who wrote and directed the film) on Tuesday evening for a special screening of the film in New York, followed by a Q&A moderated by Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems).
- The event was hosted at MoMA by The Cinema Society to celebrate the upcoming release of 20th Century Studios' uplifting family film.
- In Ella McCay, Emma Mackey stars as the idealistic young woman who finds herself facing the toughest challenges of her life, only to discover that hope may arrive when she least expects it.
- The story, blending humor, heart, and emotional resonance, captures the spirit of resilience and optimism, making it a perfect holiday outing for families.
- The film boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Lowden, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Fearn, Julie Kavner, Rebecca Hall, Becky Ann Baker, Joey Brooks, Albert Brooks, and Woody Harrelson. With such talent on board, audiences can expect performances that are both touching and delightfully entertaining.
- Written and directed by James L. Brooks, the film is produced by Brooks himself alongside Richard Sakai, Julie Ansell, and Jennifer Brooks, with original music composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer.
- Purchase your tickets now to see Ella McCay exclusively in theaters on December 12th.
More Disney Movie News:
- The official trailer for Ready or Not 2: Here I Come has arrived, which sees Kathryn Newton join Samara Weaving on a quest to survive.
- As early screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash begin showing around the world, first reactions to the expected blockbuster are rolling in.
- In addition to receiving much critical acclaim, Zootopia 2 is also resonating with audiences and bringing in some big numbers at the box office.
- Thomas Newman will be providing the score for Shawn Levy's upcoming film, Star Wars: Starfighter.