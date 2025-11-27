Thomas Newman Heads to a Galaxy Far, Far Away to Compose "Star Wars: Starfighter"
Previous Disney scores from Newman include "Finding Nemo," "Saving Mr. Banks" and "Elemental"
The Star Wars galaxy is set to take on a new sound, as it's been revealed that Thomas Newman will be providing the score for Shawn Levy's upcoming film, Star Wars: Starfighter.
What's Happening:
- TheWrap has revealed that composer Thomas Newman, known for his scores for films such as WALL-E, The Shawshank Redemption, and Skyfall, will be providing the score for Star Wars: Starfighter.
- The news was revealed by the film's director Shawn Levy during promotion for Stranger Things Season 5, which he produced and helped direct. Specifically, Levy announced the news during an episode of the On Film…With Kevin McCarthy podcast.
- “I don’t know if that’s public, so now it is. Yeah, I think we’re breaking news here,” the Deadpool & Wolverine director said. Levy went on to express his excitement about working with Newman, calling the 15-time Oscar-nominated composer a “maestro,” further confessing: “If you asked me to name my favorite scores, five of the Top 10 are Tom Newman.”
- Levy wanted to take this film's musical score in a different direction from the legendary John Williams scores that the franchise is known for.
- “I was thinking about this movie and what I need the music to be, because it wants to be sort of classically inspired, but no, it’s not going to be remixes of [John] Williams cues,” Levy explained. “It may be inspired by some of that, but I knew that I need a big-hearted movie score from a composer who, like John Williams, doesn’t shy away from themes. In other words, you know, every movie should have a musical theme.”
- Newman is just the fifth composer outside of Williams to compose a score for a Star Wars film, following:
- Kevin Kiner – Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Michael Giacchino – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- John Powell – Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Ludwig Göransson – The Mandalorian and Grogu
- Star Wars: Starfighter is set to star:
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Flynn Gray (Borderland)
- Amy Adams (Enchanted)
- Matt Smith (Doctor Who)
- Mia Goth (Pearl)
- Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners)
- Jamael Westman (Good Grief)
- Daniel Ings (The Crown)
- The movie is being written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) and directed by Shawn Levy.
- Details regarding the film’s plot are thin at this point, but we do know that it's set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28th, 2027.
