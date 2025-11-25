"TRON: Ares" Coming to Digital Home Media In December and Physical Disc Release In January
Prepare to enter the Grid from the comfort of your own home.
After a fairly disappointing run at the box office, Walt Disney Studios' sequel TRON: Ares is coming to home media via a number of different releases over the next six weeks.
What's happening:
- Walt Disney Studios has announced that TRON: Ares will be making its way to home media after a theatrical release that began on Friday, October 10th.
- The digital release will be first-- one week from today on Tuesday, December 2nd. Platforms will include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- Then five weeks later on Tuesday, January 6th, TRON: Ares will be released on DVD (pictured below), Blu-ray, and 4K UHD disc. Scroll down for images of additional releases.
- Bonus features will include deleted scenes (such as "Seth’s Date," "Burning Man," and "Lisberger Cameo") and featurettes entitled "The Journey to TRON: Ares," "Lightcycles On the Loose," "The Artistry of TRON: Ares," "Cast Conversations," and "The Legacy of TRON."
- Below is the cover for the Blu-ray release of TRON: Ares, which will include a digital download code.
- And here is the cover for the 4K Ultra-HD release, which will include a Blu-ray disc and a digital code.
- For the discerning movie collector, there's also a TRON: Ares limited-edition SteelBook release featuring custom artwork and packaging.
- Lastly, Disney will be releasing a TRON 3-Movie Collection on DVD, which will include the films TRON from 1982, its first sequel TRON: Legacy from 2010, and this year's TRON: Ares.
More TRON News:
- Read about the disappointing box office returns for TRON: Ares.
- Jeff Bridges and Nine Inch Nails participated in a Q&A after select IMAX screenings of the film.
- Minecraft even has a TRON: Ares add-on pack, which debuted in mid-October.