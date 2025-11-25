"TRON: Ares" Coming to Digital Home Media In December and Physical Disc Release In January

Prepare to enter the Grid from the comfort of your own home.

After a fairly disappointing run at the box office, Walt Disney Studios' sequel TRON: Ares is coming to home media via a number of different releases over the next six weeks.

What's happening:

Walt Disney Studios has announced that TRON: Ares will be making its way to home media after a theatrical release that began on Friday, October 10th.

The digital release will be first-- one week from today on Tuesday, December 2nd. Platforms will include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

The legacy continues. Add Tron: Ares to your movie collection and buy it on Digital December 2 and own it on Blu-ray™ January 6. pic.twitter.com/vzOlU8I8ZV — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 25, 2025

Then five weeks later on Tuesday, January 6th, TRON: Ares will be released on DVD (pictured below), Blu-ray, and 4K UHD disc. Scroll down for images of additional releases.

Bonus features will include deleted scenes (such as "Seth’s Date," "Burning Man," and "Lisberger Cameo") and featurettes entitled "The Journey to TRON: Ares," "Lightcycles On the Loose," "The Artistry of TRON: Ares," "Cast Conversations," and "The Legacy of TRON."

Below is the cover for the Blu-ray release of TRON: Ares, which will include a digital download code.

And here is the cover for the 4K Ultra-HD release, which will include a Blu-ray disc and a digital code.

For the discerning movie collector, there's also a TRON: Ares limited-edition SteelBook release featuring custom artwork and packaging.

Lastly, Disney will be releasing a TRON 3-Movie Collection on DVD, which will include the films TRON from 1982, its first sequel TRON: Legacy from 2010, and this year's TRON: Ares.

More TRON News: